Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico officials hold demonstration of Dominion voting machines – It’s a big election year, and things are heating up in the race for New Mexico’s next governor. State elections officials are working to assure the public that New Mexico voting machines are accurate and secure. Wednesday, officials went over how the machines scan ballots and explained that each machine must pass a state and federal certification process before going into use.

[2] Las Vegas sets up cameras to tackle speeding issue – Areas across New Mexico are seeing an increase in speeders. The City of Las Vegas is following the same tactic as Albuquerque. Two new speed trailers are up and running on a major road in Las Vegas. The city says officers will review footage before it’s sent to the courts. Then at that point, a $100 ticket will be sent to the drivers.

[3] Warm and quiet ahead of weekend storm – Thursday is quiet and cool, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Temperatures will climb by a couple of degrees from yesterday’s highs. High pressure over the west will keep the temperatures mild through Saturday.

[4] City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte – Two busy westside corridors will look different after a proposed major expansion project. The $25 million project could create two lanes in each direction to help east traffic all along Paseo north of Unser and Unser east of Paseo. The city invites the public to check out the plans and weigh in online by November 2.

[5] LANL using sound waves to improve beer brewing process – Los Alamos National Laboratory has developed a new way to use sound waves to help brew beer. LANL scientists meet with several breweries, including some in Denver, in 2021 to see what problems they face brewing. A common problem was monitoring their batch during fermentation. So now, they’ve devised a solution called soni-view that would monitor and give important data to brewers, like if more yeast is needed, without interrupting the process.