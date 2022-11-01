Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] KRQE Poll: Governor’s race near dead heat – With election day one week away, KRQE’s latest Emerson Poll shows how the races are shaping up. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham leads Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by nearly three points in KRQE’s latest poll, other recent polls show her with a bigger lead. More than three percent of the likely voters polled in KRQE’s poll said they were still undecided.

[2] Two charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, accused in the death of Grace Jennings, 21. Court documents reveal more information in the case and show Jennings had a prior relationship with McCulley and Apodaca. Jennings spent the night at the couples home, the next morning she was found stabbed to death. Apodaca claims he came home and found McCulley killing Jennings, but police say texts between Apodaca and McCulley show the two conspiring to kill Jennings. Both Apodaca and McCulley are charged with murder.

[3] Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm – Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Wednesday will be even breezier with mostly to partly sunny skies, and mild temperatures. The storm system will start moving in by Thursday.

[4] New scholarship honoring murdered UNM graduate – A scholarship fund is now in place at UNM to honor a former alumni, who was murdered this summer. Aftab Hussain, Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain were killed in what police believe were targeted attacks. Afzaal Hussain was a UNM graduate. The scholarship, started by the university, will go toward an incoming or returning UNM international undergraduate or graduate student from the Middle East or South Asia.

[5] Online map shows spookiest displays throughout Albuquerque – Albuquerque Area Haunted Tours Facebook page highlights spooky displays across the city. Jared Trujillo helped create the page in 2020. He also helped create an online map that has all the decorated displays, trunk-or-treats, and haunted houses throughout the city. After Halloween night, the Facebook page and the tour map will switch to Christmas, listing the best holiday displays throughout the city.