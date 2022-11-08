Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexicans voting for governor – The race between incumbent Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti has heated up over the last few weeks. Some of the latest polls show Gov. Lujan Grisham with a slight lead over Ronchetti. KRQE’s Political Expert Gabe Sanchez said it’s not uncommon for things to start to shift on Election Day, and he believes it all depends on what way Hispanic voters cast their vote.

[2] Second Congressional District Race to be close call – A major race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is going to be close and may not be called into well past midnight following Election Day. One thing we will be keeping an eye on is how will the redistricting impact the election. The South Valley and West Side of Albuquerque were moved into District Two and turnout is inching towards 2018 numbers, where we had a big year in terms of voter turnout.

[3] New Mexico weather – Temperatures have stayed very mild for our morning commute in the east, thanks to southeast winds, higher moisture content, and the low clouds. Skies are partly cloudy for the rest of New Mexico, and temperatures are typically cool.

[4] Bus fares are being debated at Albuquerque City Council – City councilors are reworking how free fares would work on city buses. Councilors have been pushing a proposal to end the “Zero fare pilot program.” In the new proposal, rides would still be free but require a pass. Anyone with student IDs, military IDs, veteran’s IDs, or ID showing they are 62 or older could simply use their ID as their pass. Councilors will vote on the new version of the bill at a later meeting.

[5] Fatigued workers could get a break with the use of a breathalyzer – A breathalyzer could soon tell you if you’re too worn out to do your job. Los Alamos National Lab (LANL) biologists said they are gathering different people’s breath prints to create an average baseline and compare them to see when someone is fatigued and needs to take a break at work. They said it could help in many jobs, such as with ER doctors. LANL plans to test the breathalyzer at UNM next year.