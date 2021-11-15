KRQE Newsfeed: Edgewood fire, Child abuse charge, Calm & hot, Proposed rule change, Holiday shopping

Monday’s Top Stories

[1] Massive fire breaks out at Edgewood Walmart Fire investigators will start looking into what sparked a massive fire inside a Walmart in Edgewood. In video from a KRQE News 13 viewer, flames can be seen shooting up from the building, miles away. Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Crews were seen tackling the fire from above the roof, though there’s no word on how the fire sparked and where. Officials believe everyone got out of the building.

[2] Father facing child abuse charges after infant left with severe injuries An infant is in critical condition and her father is facing child abuse charges after she was found to have more than two dozen broken bones and a cut to her throat. On Oct. 24, Bloomfield Police were called to a home because a two-month-old girl was not breathing. The girl was rushed to UNMH. Her mother says the girl’s father, Joseph Bresch, kept razor blades on him and told police the incident happened while she went inside a store. The child also had about 30 broken bones including fractures in both of her arms. Bresch appears to be charged with first-degree felony child abuse.

[3] With warm temperatures, Monday is calmest day of the week On Monday we’ll see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures, especially east of the mountains. Highs will be within a couple of degrees or right on par with record highs for places like Roswell, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas.

[4] FAA taking steps to tighten requirements for commercial hot air balloon pilots The general public will now have 60 days to comment on a proposed rule change from the Federal Aviation Administration tightening requirements for commercial hot air balloon pilots. The proposed rule change would hold commercial hot air balloon pilots at the same standard required for commercial pilots by holding a valid second-class medical certificate. One local pilot hopes the proposal will include drug testing.

[5] Holiday shopping event boasts over 40 vendors Albuquerque residents are getting a head start on their holiday shopping. More than 40 local vendors were at the market near Osuna and Eubank on Sunday where they were selling everything from clothing to ornaments.