[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

[2] After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque – A Texas family traveling home from California woke up to the worst possible scenario the morning of Friday, November 4. Their U-Haul holding all of their belongings was stolen. Brittany and Mike Williams and their 2-year-old have been stuck in California since December. Durning a family visit, their daughter got sick with RSV, making it unsafe for the family to travel. Last week, they got the green light to return home to Texas. Their first stop on the nearly 24-hour drive was outside Albuquerque at the Route-66 Casino Hotel. When they woke up on November 4, their U-Haul and everything inside was stolen. Close to $20,000 was stolen, including medical supplies for Audrey.

[3] Quiet and mild start Monday – Monday morning is cool and quiet. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be mild and warmer than normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High clouds are moving in over the state. A light breeze will blow in from the south at 5-15 mph.

[4] Bernalillo County adds more art to public areas – The Bernalillo County Public Art Program is celebrating 30 years of bringing creativity to the area. There are more than 500 public works of art in or outside the buildings in Bernalillo County. They are adding more to their collection.

[5] Local group, restaurant hold toy drive for UNM Children’s Hospital – “The Black Hole of Albuquerque” and Bubbas 33 are teaming up on Sundays to host toy drives to help kids at the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital. People can bring unwrapped toys to the restaurant, giving them a chance to receive prizes. The organization says its main goal is to make the lives of kids in need and their families a little better. You can still donate at every Sunday event until December 4. The toys will be delivered to the children around December 10.