Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect in custody accused of four stabbings – Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused in four stabbings over the weekend. Police believe he used a steak knife to stab his victims. APD says the first stabbing happened on 1st near I-40. Then a woman was stabbed in the neck near 1st and Central while sitting in her car. The next victim, a 16-year-old boy was picked up near 5th and Central, police say he was not stabbed at that location, but showed up there to call police. A fourth victim was then found a few miles up Central near 52nd. Police found the suspect near Coors and Central around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. His name has not been released.

[2] Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero dies after three-week battle in coma – The Las Cruces community is mourning the loss of one of their high school football players. 17-year-old Organ Mountain football captain Abraham Romero died Saturday night after spending weeks in the hospital. Organ Mountain high school posted the news on Facebook, saying he went peacefully with his mom by his side. Romero was airlifted to El Paso after collapsing during the Knights’ game at Deming on August 26. He spent three weeks in the ICU in a medically-induced coma with a brain bruise. Multiple fundraisers for Romero and his family have been set up, including a car wash held by all four Las Cruces high schools.

[3] Hit or miss storms to start the week– Moisture will stream into the state today, bringing isolated showers and storms, mainly to southern and western NM. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley may see a couple hit or miss storms. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal this afternoon.

[4] Albuquerque City Councilors weighing redistricting map – Monday, Albuquerque’s redistricting process that has taken years could come to an end. City council was originally set for final action on the new map on the 8th, but councilors decided to push back meetings to allow for public comment. Councilors are tasked with adjusting boundaries every ten years after the census, based on population changes. The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5.

[5] Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs – Some locals had the opportunity to partake in a New Mexican tradition, painting low-riders. The class was held at Blast Factory Paintworks in northeast Albuquerque. Students were able to learn to create custom patterns and how to blend paints to create the iconic look. The teacher said they get students all over the nation. He has been doing custom paint jobs on lowriders for 30 years. He started the class to give people a hands-on learning experience.