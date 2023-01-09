Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found a man who had been stabbed. Investigators say the man died on scene. Witnesses told police the suspect left before officers arrived. Homicide investigators are looking into the death.

[2] Bernalillo County to ask legislature for affordable housing and fire station funds – The start of the state’s legislative session is a little more than a week away and Bernalillo County is set to approve it’s capital outlay request. Its wish list includes funds for affordable housing and the relocation of Fire Station 36. They are asking for a funding to build and equip Fire Station 37. In collaboration with the city, the county is going to ask the state for funding to build affordable housing.

[3] Quiet and mild weather to start the week – We will see the weekend’s beautiful weather spilling over into our new week. High pressure is over the southwest, which will keep winds mostly light, temperatures milder and skies mostly to partly sunny. A cold front will move in on Wednesday with the winter storm, cooling temperatures down for a couple of days. Widespread snow and rain will arrive on Wednesday. Snow and rain are expected in central and northwest NM.

[4] Hearing to start for GOP’s lawsuit on New Mexico’s congressional map – The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to hear a case challenging the state’s new congressional maps. The hearing scheduled for Monday comes about three months after the High Court ordered a stay in proceedings in the lawsuit brought by the state’s Republican party. The GOP has previously said the new districts unfairly favor the opposing party. Democratic defendants contend the maps are a policy matter that falls under the state legislature’s purview.

[5] Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity – Santa Fe’s Community College Film Office and county are all partnering with Stagecoach Foundation for the new ‘professional readiness’ for technical careers program. It offers free training to become a film and television production assistant and gives participants 160 hours of paid work experience. The program runs on weekends and begins on Saturday, February 11, through February 26. Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county. Applications are due by the end of the month.