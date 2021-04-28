KRQE Newsfeed: Doubling in size, Mask mandate, Rain showers, Disappearing messages, Asking for help

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Three Rivers Fire grows to 12,000 acres, 5% contained The Three Rivers Fire in the Lincoln National Forest is now up to 12,000 acres, doubling in size. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze burning in southern New Mexico with another crew taking over today. While crews got some relief on Tuesday thanks to some rain and snow on the mountains, they’re still facing challenging terrain. Some evacuation orders have been lifted but fire officials say those people should be prepared to leave again if the fire changes. people living closer to the Lincoln National Forest are still not being allowed to go home.

[2] When will New Mexico ease COVID-19 restrictions? The state’s top doctors are set to hold a briefing on if New Mexico will follow the CDC’s new guidance and ease up on restrictions for wearing masks outdoors. According to the new recommendations, fully vaccinated people can go without a mask while exercising outdoors, attending small gatherings, and dining outdoors at restaurants. Officials still recommend masks at crowded outdoor events like concerts and small indoor gatherings where unvaccinated people are present.

[3] Rain showers move across New Mexico Rain showers are moving into southern New Mexico this morning, and temperatures are cool. It is a good day to wear a rain jacket and some warmer layers. The next storm is moving into the state today, drawing in moisture, which will fuel scattered rain showers across most of the state today, and even some thunderstorms across the east.

[4] Republicans seek investigation into CYFD, governor on possible IPRA violations All eyes are on CYFD for information that can no longer be seen. House Republicans are calling for an investigation into CYFD accusing the department of making messages between its employees disappear by using an encrypted messaging app called Signal. CYFD’s secretary is coming to their defense, saying they are not hiding any information, just simply protecting confidential information. The secretary says anything that’s been deleted is not considered public record.

[5] Edgewood man severely burns feet helping to contain wildfire A New Mexico man who saved his community from a wildfire is in need of help after suffering severe burns to his feet. Brett Burton sprung into action on Saturday when he heard about the Paradise Loop Fire near his Edgewood home. He hooked up hoses and ran toward the flames. Burton was able to keep the fire at bay until fire crews arrived. When he got home, he discovered he had severely burned his feet. He says the recovery process will keep him out of work for up to six weeks. His daughter set up a GoFundMe to help.