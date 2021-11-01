KRQE Newsfeed: Double homicide, Albertsons shoplifter, Mild & quiet, Unanswered questions, Youth programs

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] BCSO: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured at South Valley party APD and BCSO are investigating a double homicide at a Halloween party in the South Valley. Officials say a fight broke out near Pajarito and Isleta with multiple people shooting at each other. Two people were shot and killed while four others were reportedly shot and taken to UNMH. The four individuals were last known to be in stable condition. APD’s digital intelligence team is working to gather information that could possibly help BCSO with their ongoing investigation.

[2] Woman accused of shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of goods from Albertsons An Albuquerque woman is waking up behind bars after deputies say she admitted to shoplifting. According to a criminal complaint, Jaszire Urioste tried shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Albertsons off Rio Bravo and Isleta on Sunday. However, she reportedly approached a BCSO deputy’s vehicle in the parking lot and came clean. The complaint states Urioste admitted to taking items for a party.

[3] Quiet Monday, but next storm arrives Tuesday Today is going to be another great day with cool morning temperatures, but afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will stay mostly light, from the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, with some high clouds making waves over the state. The next storm system will cross the Rockies Tuesday, bringing in a cold front and some moisture. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the high terrain of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Tuesday. Light snow will come down in the San Juan Mountains, with less than 3″ of accumulation.

[4] Threat that evacuated Wilson Stadium remains under investigation There are still more questions than answers regarding the recent alleged threat that abruptly ended a high school football game. The Thursday night game between Manzano and Sandia was evacuated during the second quarter because of a suspected shooter. Fans were rushed out of the stadium and players were ushered into the locker rooms until they were given the all-clear. A shooting did not take place. KRQE News 13 is waiting to hear back from APS on any updates in the investigation.

[5] Report: City’s youth programs back to pre-pandemic levels The City of Albuquerque’s youth programming is back to full strength. The city’s State of the Summer report found that more than 30,000 kids participated in programs over the summer as the city brought back in-person programs with continued COVID-19 safety measures. That’s up nearly 30% from 2020 and even higher attendance levels in 2019.