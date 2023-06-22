Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] 50 pitbulls, elderly woman rescued from South Valley house – BCSO made a major breakthrough during the search of a South Valley house. Over 50 neglected pitbulls and an elderly woman were rescued from poor living conditions and abuse in the home. Detectives say they noted “clear signs of neglect” to the woman. The 55 dogs were also severely neglected, showing signs of starvation and injuries. Two men were arrested during the search: brothers 55-year-old Mike Lopez and 62-year-old John Lopez

[2] Albuquerque City Council makes decision over mayoral powers – Albuquerque City Councilors debated whether to let voters decide on overhauling the role of mayor and shifting power to a city manager. They decided to keep the current system in place. In a six-to-three vote, the council decided against the measure. Some councilors said they would be open to restructuring the government but felt sending the proposal to voters wasn’t the right way to do it.

[3] Severe storms and breezier winds return to New Mexico – Showers and storms in southeast Colorado will move into northeast New Mexico by later this morning, lasting through the early afternoon. More storms will develop off of a dry line near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by mid-afternoon, moving east towards Texas. Winds will be breezier than Wednesday, picking up to around 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will cool down in northeast New Mexico today, thanks to a backdoor cold front, but the rest of the state will stay scorching hot.

[4] Officials breaking ground on new multigenerational center – A new multigenerational facility is opening in Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park. The center will host senior meals and out-of-school programs, contain a computer lab, and be a meeting space. The building is expected to be 5,000 square feet. The park’s green space, baseball fields, and the historic mural will remain at the park alongside the new center.

[5] New Mexico’s first mountain coaster opens in Ruidoso – New Mexico has its first mountain coaster that opened in Ruidoso a few weeks ago. It’s called the “Screaming Eagle Roller Coaster,” and it opened at Winter Park over Memorial Day Weekend. Just under a mile long, it has a 360-degree helix with multiple dips. It’s already had more than 8,000 rides and helped surpass the park’s total revenue from last summer. Tickets start at $25, and riders must be at least nine years old and 4’4″ tall.