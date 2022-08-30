Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Woman says she was shot at while helping man – A local woman says she was driving with her son’s father last week near 86th and Bridge when they saw a man screaming in the road with a young child. They pulled over to make sure they were okay, and that’s when they say the man started shooting at them. While the shooter reloaded they were able to take off, calling 9-1-1 and meeting with police at a nearby gas station. APD says they’re investigating, but no other details were released.

[2] Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium – A moratorium bill, that stopped the city of Albuquerque from approving sanctioned homeless camp applications is on hold after the mayor’s veto. City Councilors passed the year-long delay on any sanctioned encampments on August 15 by a 6-3 vote. The council would need six votes to overturn it the veto. Council is expected to vote on the mayor’s veto on September 7.

[3] More rain, flood watch for southern New Mexico – More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, mainly south of I-40 throughout the afternoon and evening. A flood watch is in effect until this evening for Eddy and Lea counties. There may be a couple of isolated showers and storms around the middle Rio Grande Valley, west mesa and west mountains. These will push westward, leaving the Metro mostly dry.

[4] New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Cynthia Jaramillo was abducted by Ray in 1999 and collared, chained and tortured for three days before escaping. Roughly six months before she was kidnapped, Jaramillo was arrested for an alleged drug crime, and charged with four counts related to the arrest. After her escape Jaramillo pleaded guilty and served her sentence, got clean and started a non-profit.

[5] Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, the influential Mexican artist, Friday Kahlo, is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. Like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit this will feature a full room-sized projections. But, this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, but take visitors on a visual journey through her life and influences. The exhibit has already made stops in Europe, Canada and it’s currently in Phoenix. The exhibit is set to run from September 29 through October 30.