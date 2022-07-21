Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] DNA was the focus in latest testimony in Fabian Gonzales trial – Wednesday, the trial focused on DNA, specifically the unknown male DNA from Victoria’s body that officials released info on in 2018. Prosecutors say that backs up Jessica Kelley’s story that an unknown man came into the apartment searching for Gonzales and killed Victoria on his way out. The defense argued that DNA could have innocently come from one of Victoria’s friends.

[2] BCSO searching for suspects in deadly shooting at Isleta & Bridge – The search continues for the person who shot and killed a woman with a young child in her car. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened on Sunday night near Isleta and Bridge. The child in the backseat was not hurt, but a man and woman in the car were both shot. They were able to drive all the way to the University area. The man survived, but the woman, 21-year-old Lesley Bolgah later died at the hospital. The man told deputies he did not know who shot them.

[3] Isolated storms as temperatures cool – Some light rain showers are moving south through southwest New Mexico this morning. These will dissipate during the morning commute, and skies will be mostly to partly sunny across the state. Temperatures will heat up quickly again today, but they will stay a few degrees cooler than yesterday. The east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will be under a flood watch today, for the potential of heavy rainfall and flooding over the burn scars. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro will stay mostly dry today, with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the evening.

[4] Families affected by McBride Fire in Ruidoso now affected by flooding – Months after the McBride Fire tore through the Village of Ruidoso, residents there are still feeling the effects. One family hit hard by the fire is now dealing with flooding in the scar. They have been trying to rebuild their home, but every time it rains heavily, the burn scar floods and they have to start from the beginning. The family does have insurance, but says with inflation and rising supply costs it will over cover a fraction of what they need. For those who have been affected by the McBride fire, here is a list of links to click on for assistance: FEMA support for those affected by the flames. Community Foundation of Lincoln County: applications for grants. HELP NM: For those who are in temporary housing and individuals or families who lack a fixed or adequate residence.

[5] Two APS teachers selected to teach English in Poland – Two Albuquerque teachers are spending their summer on a special international adventure. Irene Trujillo and Kat Riley traveled all the way to Poland early this month. The APS teachers are teaching English to students who fled Ukraine because of the war. Besides teaching English, they have shared activities with the students like bee-keeping, kickboxing and bonfires. The teachers will be back in Albuquerque early next month.