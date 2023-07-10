Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Local cannabis shop hit by thieves, neighbors also hit – Trident Cannabis Company was hit early Sunday morning as thieves broke into the pot shop and shot at the ATM; several other stores were hit as well. The break-in took place at Trident’s shop along Juan Tabo and Constitution. In the security video, three individuals enter the shop, all wearing face coverings, and one of them is not wearing shoes. Within minutes, they cause extensive damage to the door and attempt to break into the back of the shop where the cannabis is secured and vaulted. At one point, one of the thieves attempts to break into the ATM, firing one gunshot.

[2] Millions set aside for land, wildlife restoration in southern New Mexico – Millions of dollars in federal funds are being sent to help restore an important river in southeastern New Mexico. The New Mexico Bureau of Land Management is receiving $7.6 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to help restore land and wildlife in the Lower Pecos Restoration Landscape and areas surrounding Artesia and Carlsbad.

[3] Widespread showers, storms and heat Monday – Showers and weak thunderstorms are moving across New Mexico Monday morning. Some of these showers will last until midday in northern NM, but most rain should end earlier on.

[4] New culinary program gives high school students hands-on experience – A unique new program is giving culinary students at Rio Rancho High School hands-on experience in a professional kitchen. M’tucci’s restaurant has partnered with Rio Ranco High School to provide this internship opportunity.

[5] City of Albuquerque runs annual school supply drive – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off the annual CVC school supply drive and has invited the public to donate. Community members can drop off school supply donations at any community center from Monday, July 10, through August 11. The drive will kick off at the Johnny Tapia Community Center.