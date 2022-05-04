Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Governor requests federal disaster declaration for wildfires – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing for a presidential disaster declaration to start the process of wildland recovery. The usually does not happen until after the fire damage is fully assessed, sometimes weeks or months after the fact. Lujan Grisham is asking for it now. She believes President Biden will sign it, alluding to the fact that one of these fires started as a prescribed burn on federal land.

[2] Las Vegas little league helps feed evacuees, firefighters – With the fires getting closer and closer to the city of Las Vegas, a team of little leaguers found out their season was postponed because of the evacuations. They decided to share their concessions with the people who had to flee their homes and with those who are trying to protect them. A number of fire crews and first responders coming through were able to grab a hot dog or a hamburger. The little league group hopes to open again Thursday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with help from the local elk’s lodge.

[3] System brings strong winds and cooler temperatures – Wednesday morning is breezy as a cold front pushes through the state. Winds will be gusty, coming in from the west. Wind advisories will be in effect for eastern NM, where the gusts will reach around 45 mph. Higher gusts of 55 mph will be possible in the south central mountains. Most of New Mexico will see winds up to around 35 mph. Due to the winds and dry air, red flag warnings will be effective across the state.

[4] Crews work to put out north valley recycling plant fire – Another fire at a recycling plant in the north valley. The fire broke out at Friedman Recycling on Edith North of Comanche, where fires have broken out before. Tuesday night, Albuquerque firefighters were called to the scene. There is no work yet on how the fire started.

[5] Albuquerque BioPark offers reduced rates for low-income families – New Mexico families receiving SNAP benefits will now be able to buy discounted BioPark admission tickets. City councilors directed the Arts and Crafts Department to develop a program offering reduced rates for low-income families. The discount applies to more than half-a-million New Mexicans.