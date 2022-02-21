Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] NMSP shooting suspect faces judge Monday – The man accused of shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police officer will find out if he will be kept behind bars until trial. Caleb Elledge is scheduled to be in court Monday and prosecutors believe he is a danger to the community. Elledge, along with another suspect Alanna Martinez (22), lead the officer on a chase along near Sedillo Hill. The NMSP officer performed a PIT maneuver and pinned the grey Cadillac against the guard rail. According to the criminal complaint, Elledge opened fire on the officer, striking him on the left side of his neck. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

[2] Roswell woman faces manslaughter after roommate fight – A Roswell woman is charged with voluntary manslaughter accused of shooting and killing her roommate during a fight. On Saturday, Roswell Police were sent to a home after 26-year-old Melissa Kenyon called police to say she had shot 51-year-old Cassandra Kirkman.

[3] Windy and warm, ahead of next winter storm – Monday morning is partly cloudy with above freezing temperatures in most places. Winds are breezy in Ruidoso and around the Sacramento Mountains. Monday will be windy across eastern and southern New Mexico, with southwesterly wind gusts up to around 50 mph. The Metro, Santa Fe and northern mountains will see quieter conditions, with gusts up to around 25 mph. The southwesterly wind will help warm up temperatures, with above-average highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

[4] Family’s dog finds abandoned puppies in ditch – A dog led his owners to save a pair of puppies. Last week the Hanes family was walking their dog who kept pulling them towards a ditch. When they looked they saw a broken cage with two puppies inside without any food or water. They decided to foster the duo until they are ready to be adopted.

[5] Local woman uses TikTok to connect with Native youth – A local woman is finding Tik-Tok fame by reaching Native American youth in a fun way. Nasheen Sleuth uses a character named “Auntie Mayazhi” to share about her Dine culture talk about sensitive issues and give resources for Native American youth.