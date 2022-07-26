Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD detective details reinvestigation into Victoria Martens case – Tuesday, a former cold case detective is expected to continue testimony after giving a detailed description of the reinvestigation into 10-year-old Victoria Marten’s murder. The former detective recounted the night of the killings, saying the girl was killed sometime between 7:05 and 8:48 p.m. with no one calling 911 until almost four the next morning. Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case some time this week. Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens is expected to testify once the defense gets the case.

[2] Albuquerque mayor plans Coronado Park closure – Mayor Tim Keller announced on Monday that Coronado Park near 3rd St. and I-40 has gotten so out of control with drug use and crime that the city will close the park. The closure is a reversal from Keller’s stance last month when he said it was better to keep the homeless population contained there, rather than dispersed into neighborhoods nearby. The city couldn’t say where the homeless will be going — except to say they will step up patrols in the wells park area where a community park is set to open.

[3] Morning rain and widespread evening storms – Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the early afternoon, and another round of storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will be slow moving and generally moving north/northeast today. The Metro will see a better chance for evening storms, and heavy downpours are expected in the mountains. Burn scar flooding will be a high threat. Flood watches will be in effect for most of the mountains. We could see flooding in roads, creeks or low-lying areas as well.

[4] New Mexico duo using drones to help Ukraine – Russian forces continue to hit Ukraine with artillery barrages and air strikes. Here in New Mexico, two local men are chipping in to help Ukraine with supplies. Luke Fitch and Robert Mesa are using their drone skills to help fill a gap in Ukraine. They have already sent over specialized drones used on movie sets to help with mine learning. Now, they are getting ready to send over drones that can drop supplies, including medical supplies.

[5] Lost, deaf dog reunites with Santa Fe family after nearly 11 months – A Santa Fe woman is now reunited with her dog after he escaped almost a year ago. Rufus came to Marisa Martinez’ family in June of 2017 after she lost her nine-year-old daughter to a rare brain tumor. The family moved to Santa Fe last year, a month later Rufus ran away. Marisa contacted a lost pet recovery team for help. 11 months later, a motorcyclist spotted Rufus and sent a photo to the team. They were able to catch him and reunite Rufus with the family.