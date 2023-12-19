Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] BCSO breaks down timeline of fatal deputy-involved shooting – In mid-November, a person was killed during a stand-off involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the tactical team. Authorities have provided more details about the incident.

[2] People voice opposition to proposed change to 4-day school weeks in New Mexico – Dozens of educators, school administrators, and parents voiced their opposition against a PED proposal that would crack down on districts operating on a 4-day school week. Originally House Bill 130 required schools with five-day weeks to have 180 days of instructional time and 155 days for schools with four-day weeks.

[3] Cloudy and mild, but rain returns Wednesday in New Mexico – Tuesday morning is cloudy, and therefore, warmer. Temperatures are starting in the thirties across most of New Mexico. Tuesday will be a cloudy day, and temperatures will warm up this afternoon, into the 40s, 50s and 60s. There will be a chance for virga and sprinkles in the western high terrain.

[4] New Mexico automatically renewing Medicaid for 92,842 children – New Mexican children up to age six will now be guaranteed continued health care coverage. The state’s human services department says they’ve recieved federal approval to extend continuous Medicaid benefiting more than 92,000 children in the state. Starting in the New Year, annual Medicaid renewals for the age group will not longer be necessary as coverage will be uninterrupted.

[5] University of New Mexico researchers work on vaccine to lower ‘bad’ cholesterol – A new vaccine that could revolutionize treatment for high cholesterol is being developed in New Mexico. Researchers at the University of New Mexico are working on a vaccine for the condition. So far, studies of the vaccine show it almost as effective as more expensive drugs currently treating the problem.