Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Court allows lawsuit to continue in New Mexico sheriff’s deputy assault case – Mario Rosales was driving home in 2018 when he passed a truck, and the driver, then-Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Bradshaw started following him. The deputy, driving his personal vehicle, out of uniform, and with his two-year-old son in the truck, followed Rosales all the way home, and pointed a gun at him. When Rosales tried to sue the former deputy on the civil side, the judge threw out the case, on the grounds that Bradshaw was a law enforcement officer at the time. With the help of the nonprofit, Institute for Justice, Rosales appealed that decision. Wednesday, a court ruled in his favor. The ruling now makes it possible for Rosales to take Bradshaw back to civil court and sue for damages.

[2] Man charged with 2022 Santa Fe murder arrested Tuesday – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested Mark Delgado Jr. who is accused of murdering a visitor to Santa Fe late last year. Investigators said Delgado Jr. shot and killed James Towle near Rufina and Siler back on December 30. Police obtained a warrant for Delgado Jr.’s arrest nearly two months later but finally found him Tuesday afternoon. Police say a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

[3] Heat advisories and triple digit temperatures for parts of New Mexico – Isolated storms will be possible in the northeast highlands and east of the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will be dry with hot temperatures, soaring into the upper 90s and 100s for most. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and southwest.

[4] Santa Fe City Council to propose tax on sale of homes worth more than $1M – A Santa Fe city councilor is proposing a bill that would tax wealthier home buyers to help pay for affordable housing in the city. For people buying homes worth more than $1 million, a 3% excise transfer tax would kick in for every dollar above the $1 million threshold. The councilor said between 2019 and 2022, about 400 homes worth over $1 million were sold in the city. Looking at those figures, they say this stream of new revenue will help with the displacement of people who can’t afford to live in Santa Fe by people coming from out-of-state who buy high-end homes. This bill will be introduced Wednesday night in a committee hearing.

[5] Griff’s Hamburgers closes Albuquerque location – Griff’s Hamburgers, a long-time burger joint on Route 66 in Albuquerque, is closing shop. The restaurant announced on social media that after more than 60 years serving Albuquerque, the company is closing its location on Central near Wyoming. According to the post, there have been too many incidents at the location making it “unsafe and undesirable” to continue operating there.