Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Site of Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting has past of other crime issues – One person is in the hospital after a shooting involving Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Albuquerque. At around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Atrisco Vista. A man inside the house was armed and fired a shot at deputies. BCSO says at least one deputy fired a shot back. The trailer park the shooting took place, has been connected to other crimes this year. In January, Christopher Rivera was arrested at that same trailer park. He is accused of multiple shootings including a shooting at the trailer park.

[2] Non-profit providing free care to pets says equipment stolen from hotel – A local non-profit who holds free spay and neuter clinics is at a loss after they said their trailer with most of their equipment is gone. Helping Paws Across Borders had their trailer with $20,000 worth of veterinarian equipment stolen. On Thursday, the volunteers were staying at Route 66 Casino Hotel when they say their trailer was stolen from the hotels parking lot. They say if anyone in the public sees the trailer or know anything about the situation, to contact the Laguna Police Department.

[3] Mild temperatures with rain showers and thunderstorms – Light showers are ending in northeast New Mexico, and we will see more sunshine in northern and central New Mexico once the sun comes up. More clouds will roll in by midday, and a disturbance will bring rain and mountain snow showers to central and northern New Mexico by the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms as well, which may produce stronger wind gusts, and hail or graupel. Snow may accumulate around a trace to three inches in the northern mountains. Temperatures will stay mild, in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

[4] Santa Fe Animal Shelter takes part in ‘Tour for Life’ adoption event – This week, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter will be participating in the “world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event.” Starting on Monday and ending Sunday, the shelter will be offering $25 adoption fees for all animals. This is all in partnership with the ‘Tour for Life,’ which is partnering with 66 cities across the country.

[5] Roswell dance team brings home fourth national title – Roswell High School Charlie’s Angels Dance Team is bringing their fourth national title in school history. Earlier this month, the Roswell High Charlie’s Angels dance team took their talents to Orlando, Florida, to compete in nationals. The last time the Angels won a national title was back in 2020, pre-pandemic. The Angels will head to the state competition on March 17, and they are hoping to bring home their 15th state title.