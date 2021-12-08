KRQE Newsfeed: Deputy-involved shooting, New details, Windy Wednesday, Rail Trail, Changing careers

Wednesday’s Top Stories

[1] BCSO: Deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect following ‘physical altercation’ A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting overnight. The Bernalillo County Sheriff says Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. the victim of a domestic violence incident called for help. Deputies met the caller at Las Mananitas Apartment complex near Coors and Montano. While speaking with the victim, deputies say the suspect arrived but then took off. The sheriff says a foot pursuit ensued, leading to a physical altercation and that’s when at least one deputy fired a shot, killing the suspect. A deputy was also injured however, the sheriff didn’t give specifics. It is also unknown if the suspect was armed.

[2] Bernalillo County Sheriff releases video, details in fatal deputy shooting New details have been revealed in the case of a deputy-involved shooting that involved a heavily armed 18-year-old who has shot and killed by Bernalillo County deputies. A deputy witnessed a hit-and-run crash near Edith and Montano where a video shows a red Subaru jump a median and crash into several cars. Deputies say the driver, 18-year-old Elijah Riche took off on foot armed. In a nearby alley, the sheriff says Riche was walking toward a deputy with the gun and that’s when a deputy fired a shot. APD says Riche was in a car that matched the description and had the same license plate that was identified in a road rage incident where the driver pointed a gun at another driver.

[3] Snow, rain, and strong wind starting Wednesday A High Wind Warning will be in effect late this afternoon through Thursday morning in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winds will come in from the west at 30-50 mph with wind gusts as high as 70 mph. Conditions will be dangerous in that range today, and there will be a strong west-east crosswind over the I-25 corridor.

[4] City asks for public input on new renderings for downtown Rail Trail We’re getting a look at what the new Rail Trail bike and walking path downtown could look like. New renderings show a bike path along the train tracks from Lomas to Central through downtown. The agency has a third of the funding for the project but is hoping to secure another $10 million in the upcoming legislative session.

[5] New Mexico United player leaves club, joins US Army A New Mexico United soccer player is trading in his jersey for a more patriotic look as he has enlisted in the U.S. Army. Justin Schmidt, a defender, has been with the team since day one. Schmidt got his start playing for Volcano vista, the University of Washington before being drafted to play major league soccer. Schmidt says he’s not giving up the sport, just following a calling. He starts basic training in February.