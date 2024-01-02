Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] BCSO deputy arrested for DWI – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after a DWI arrest. New Mexico State Police said Adrienne Seay was stopped at a DWI checkpoint near Paseo and Kimmick. According to a criminal complaint, Seay smelled of alcohol and did not make eye contact with an officer. It states that she admitted to drinking some wine before driving and refused a breath test. Metropolitan Detention Center’s website indicates she has been released.

[2] Albuquerque family starts off 2024 cleaning up bullet hole in home – One family in northeast Albuquerque says a stray bullet left a hole in the roof of their home. Clarissa Aguilar says a bullet went straight through the roof into her kid’s bedroom on New Years eve. She says thankfully her kids were not home when it happened. Aguilar estimates it will cost her a couple of hundred dollars to fix the hole. The Albuquerque Police Department took the bullet and is investigating the incident.

[3] Showers across southern New Mexico Tuesday – A disturbance is crossing southern New Mexico Tuesday morning, bringing light, scattered rain showers, and lights flurries in southern mountains. The Metro will see sunnier skies this afternoon, and northwest NM will see sunshine all day long. Tonight will be dry and cold. Wednesday will be a dry and partly sunny day, statewide. The next big storm will arrive late Wednesday night, bringing snow to New Mexico Thursday morning.

[4] Inspector General investigating city employee for misreporting telework – An Albuquerque city employee is being investigated for allegedly violating telework policies. A new report by the Inspector General said the employee was incorrectly inputting working time when they were actually on vacation. The investigation found the staff member used their assigned laptop outside of Albuquerque 16 different times. The report also says that the city worker reported “hours worked” for a specific day, but there was no evidence of the laptop connecting to the city’s secured network. When questioned by the Office of Inspector General, the employee admitted to traveling but said she still worked her eight-hour shift.

[5] ABQ gyms share how they plan to help customers keep New Year’s resolutions – Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year resolutions. According to the regional manager of Defined Fitness in Albuquerque, on Monday, they had over 100 people sign up as new members. The gym hopes to help their customers achieve their goals and keep the influx of business by offering different promotions. The owner of Legion Iron in Albuquerque says the gym is adding more equipment and classes to keep their customers coming in.