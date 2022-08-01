Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Jurors to deliberate Monday in Fabian Gonzales trial – The fate of Fabian Gonzales rests in the hands of the jury as deliberation begins Monday. Gonzales is accused of putting ten-year-old Victoria Martens in a situation that lead to her murder. He is also accused of helping his cousin, Jessica Kelley, dismember the girl’s body and clean up the scene. During closing arguments Friday, the defense insisted Kelley acted alone. The prosecution claims Gonzales knew about the murder and helped with attempts to cover it up.

[2] Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent – The Peoples Housing Project plans on speaking during Monday’s city council meeting to demand rent control. Members of the organization have been going door to door talking to people about their housing situation. They say most of the people they speak to are stressed about housing insecurity. During Monday’s council meeting, they plan on asking Mayor Tim Keller to use his executive powers to declare a public health emergency. They will also be demanding an immediate rent freeze.

[3] Daily storms and flooding threat continues this week – Scattered storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon, moving in a clockwise direction around the state. A flood watch will be in effect for the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains up north, the west mountains, northern Gila and northern Sacramento Mountains. Burn scar and terrain flooding is likely. Storms will move into the east plains and central highlands through the evening. We could see a few isolated storms in the Metro during the late afternoon and evening.

[4] Community gathers to remember BCFD’s Matthew King – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community will gather to says their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. The service is set to start at 11:30 a.m. King was on board the Bernalillo County Sheriff Office ‘Metro 2’ helicopter when it crashed near Las Vegas. The crew was assisting with efforts to contain the East Mesa Fire

[5] Exhibit featuring Native American culture opens in Albuquerque – Through January 15, you can visit a new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum aiming to highlight Native American culture. “Between Two Worlds: The Photography of Lee Marmon,” officially opened this weekend. Marmon’s work looks to challenge commonly held views about indigenous people. Harmon, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, is considered one of the first professional Native American photographers.