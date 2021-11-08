KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly weekend, New APS members, Staying mild, Inspirational story, Nature day

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Homicide investigation begins after reports of gunshots in NE Albuquerque It was another deadly weekend in Albuquerque as police will continue to investigate three homicides from the last three days bringing the city’s total to 91. The first incident happened early Sunday morning where police found two people person shot near Central and Pennsylvania with one killed, and the other injured. Another took place in the afternoon near University and Menaul after one person was shot in the head. Sunday night police found a man shot in the head near Mountain and San Mateo.

[2] Newly-elected APS board members share their goals for the district Four new APS Board members will be sworn in in the new year. They’ll be facing many challenges as the school district continues to work its way through the pandemic. The biggest challenge they want to get ahead of is the finances by tightening up the district’s spending.

[3] Warm and quiet Monday before storm arrives mid-week Monday will be another nice day after a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures are cool as usual this morning, but daytime temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s, with near-record daily highs. Rounds of high clouds will move in throughout the day, and winds will be breezy around the higher terrain. WSW winds around 5-15 mph are expected for most.

[4] Sound of Success: Documentary highlights inspirational story of musician and UNM professor A local musician is hoping its life story will inspire people to give their best. Richard Antoine White is the principal tubist with the New Mexico Philharmonic who experienced homelessness as a child in Baltimore. Now, as the first African American in the world to receive a doctorate in music for tuba performance, he hopes his rough past will encourage people to be their best.

[5] Nature Day event encourages residents to get outside The City of Albuquerque is asking residents to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods. Sunday’s Neighborhood Nature Day pop-up gave people of all ages a chance to learn about the nature in their neighborhood. The event hoped to encourage people to get outside.