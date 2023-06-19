Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] One man dead in northeast Albuquerque shooting – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. Police say officers were called to 1900 block of Shirlane Pl, near Tramway Blvd., between Menaul Blvd. and Indian School Rd., just after midnight Sunday, to reports of a shooting. APD says officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. They say the man was determined dead on scene.

[2] Albuquerque City Council to hear and vote on multiple resolutions – Albuquerque City Council has several items on the agenda, including a resolution that would change traffic flow Downtown. They are also expected to vote on putting the power of the mayor to a city manager in voters’ hands this fall. The council will also be approving a joint effort between the city and the county to create a ‘Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative.’ Also, a new resolution will be heard on the city and county collaborative effort to revitalize part of the South Valley for the 100th anniversary of Route 66. Albuquerque City Council will meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

[3] Hot and windy weather continues across New Mexico – Monday will be hot and breezy. Heat advisories are in effect this afternoon and evening in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties due to temperatures near 106. Winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected throughout most of the state, except in the northeast highlands, west central NM and the Four Corners, where wind may gust up to 35 to 40 mph. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday as well, but we will see a few calmer days Wednesday, Thursday and this weekend. Temperatures will stay hot, even climbing this weekend.

[4] Residents discuss vacant Walmart building in the International District – During a meeting Saturday evening, residents asked the city of Albuquerque to use the vacant building for another grocery store and pharmacy. Several meetings will be held throughout the summer, with the next being held on July 15. Residents living in the area say it is something they desperately need.

[5] Farmhouse Ale and Bernalillo Blues Festival fundraises alongside family fun – The fourth Farmhouse Ale and Bernalillo Blues Festival took place all weekend in Bernalillo. People were able to enjoy blues and country music from local artists. Organizers said all of the proceeds from the events are going to the Quanis Club and UN-17. The event was sponsored by the Town of Bernalillo Lodgers Tax, Kaktus Brewing Company, and UN-17.