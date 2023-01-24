Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when they hit a pedestrian in the area of University and Lomas. Police say AFR remined on scene to provide aid, but the pedestrian died on scene.

[2] Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial – Solomon Pena, the man accused of orchestrating attacks on elected officials in Albuquerque will stay behind bars until trial. Prosecutors pushed for Peña to be held behind bars until trial, arguing the evidence of the case and Peña’s prior criminal history indicate there are no conditions of release that would ensure the community’s safety. Peña’s defense in part argued that he has no history of violent crimes, crimes with firearms or crimes with drugs. Ultimately a judge decided Peña will stay in jail through trial.

[3] Snow and slick travel for Tuesday morning commute – Snow is coming down in eastern New Mexico this morning, and roads are snowy and slick from overnight snow in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains. The snow will end from west to east by the early afternoon. More snow showers will develop in the northern and central mountains this evening through the overnight, accumulating a dusting to a couple of inches. Isolated snow showers will remain possible in the east plains through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

[4] Bill would require new homes to include solar panels, charging stations – A state lawmaker wants all new homes to include solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles. Democratic Senator Bill Soules has introduced Senate Bill 77, which would require residential construction started after July 1 to include a solar panel system. At least one EV-charging station would also be required. The Home Builders Association says it would drastically increase building costs, which would be passed onto the home buyer. The Senator says that added cost is offset by the energy savings homeowners will see.

[5] Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque – An Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. People can find out when and where the warming centers are set up by calling 311.