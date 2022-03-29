Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue investigating two fatalities in house fire – We are learning more details about the teens who tired to save two people in Rio Rancho from a house fire. 18-year-old Tevon Brown and a friend took a detour on their way home early Sunday morning when they noticed flames taking over a home near Unser and Southern. Brown says they immediately called 911 and tried to help anyone who might have been in the house at the time, but it was too late. Once firefighters made it inside they found 25-year-old Josiah Inventor and 26-year-old Clarissa Bradfield dead inside. Rio Rancho Fire and the Rio Rancho Police Department have contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Fire Investigator to help with that investigation.

[2] Las Vegas teacher alleges she was fired for whistleblowing – A former high school volleyball coach has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Las Vegas city schools, saying she was fired for speaking up about coaches harassing female students. Former Robertson High School head volleyball coach Stacy Fulgenzi says in April of 2019 she was approached by the female athletes on the tennis team who told her they were being verbally harassed and treated unfairly. Fulgenzi says she went on to send an email to district administrators about the allegations. Three weeks later, Fulgenzi says she was demoted and moved to the middle school. Then in November of 2019, she was fired after a school fundraiser because the money raised was not deposited into a district account within 24 hours, something her attorney says is bogus.

[3] Impactful storm crosses through the state Tuesday morning – Active weather returns to New Mexico this week with a series of storm systems through Friday. Starting on Tuesday, the most impactful makes it’s way through bringing rain, thunder, mountain snow, and wind. Tuesday morning, strong winds will develop in the southern and eastern parts of the state. By Tuesday afternoon, 50-65 mph wind gusts will be possible in these parts of New Mexico. Scattered showers and mountain snow will begin pushing into western New Mexico Tuesday morning. The moisture will move its way to the Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain by the afternoon.

[4] NM Veterans Services seeks volunteers to help clean historic cemetery – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Historic Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque are looking for volunteers to help clean up the cemetery grounds on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. DVS is leading a multi-agency effort to restore the historic 17.5-acre historical cemetery, which is maintained by a volunteer nonprofit organization.

[5] La Cueva High School students present $6,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation – Students at La Cueva High School are making a young girl’s dreams come true. The Make-A-Wish Club at La Cueva High School raised $6,000 for their Make-A-Wish recipient Aaliyah who wished for a shopping spree. Club members decided to get the whole school involved, hosting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year. On Monday, members of the club presented the check to executives from Make-A-Wish in front of the entire student body.