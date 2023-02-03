Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The others have since been found and turned over to animal control. Deputies increased their presence at Tucumcari schools as a precaution. Police are still investigating who may own the dogs and forward their findings to the district attorney to determine if charges should be filed.

[2] Albuquerque FBI task force seizes guns, drugs in morning raids – The FBI recovered guns, drugs and mad arrests in a series of early morning raids in the South Valley Thursday. The FBI served warrants at five different locations. Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda says the raids were tied to the group that was targeted in September that recovered more than a million fentanyl pills.

[3] Warmer and beautiful weekend weather – High temperatures will warm up big time on Saturday and especially Sunday. Temperatures will be about five to ten degrees warmer than normal on Sunday, but it will not last into next week. Temperatures will come crashing down on Monday and Tuesday as the next storm moves in. The storm may bring snow to central and northern New Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

[4] Parents worry over speeding drivers near La Luz Elementary – Parents say they see speeding every day near La Luz Elementary and want the city to do something about it. School zones require drivers to slow down to 15 miles per hour, but some drivers were caught going more than twice the limit. La Luz Elementary has three crossing guards who help students every day. APS says they have no jurisdiction over city streets. News 13 also asked the city about adding speed bumps or other deterrents and they said they will review traffic calming measures near the school.

[5] Valencia County schools get new STEM centers – Elementary students in Valencia County have access to new STEM equipment thanks to a baseball hall of famer. The Cal Ripken Foundation and Exxon Mobile opened two new STEM centers at Gil Sanchez and Tomé elementary schools. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, newly-trained teachers taught students how to use the new STEM equipment, including 3D printers, robots, and other tools. The Cal Ripken Foundation has 275 fully-operated STEM programs nationwide.