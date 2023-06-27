Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] Dispute over seat led to fatal shooting at Albuquerque movie theater, police say – A man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a movie theater Sunday night now has been arrested. Police say a dispute over seats escalated to a shooting. Police say 19-year-old Enrique Padilla shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Tenorio inside the theater after an argument over reserved seats. Police say Padilla and his girlfriend confronted Tenorio and his wife who were sitting in seats that were reserved by Padilla.

[2] Family files lawsuit after man killed in explosion during a shoot-out – In 2021, 29-year-old Max Jaramillo was killed while out with friends in rural New Mexico. Socorro County Sheriff’s deputies claimed, when they pulled up to a group of people on that isolated property in Veguita, they were shot at. Which led to officers firing at the group, hitting an oxygen tank on their pickup truck, setting off an explosion. Killing Jaramillo and injuring two others. The suit claimed Jaramillo and his friends were on the property shooting at an abandoned trailer for fun. When the officers pulled up, the suit claimed they were in an unmarked vehicle, did not use their lights or sirens, and parked out of sight behind an embankment.

[3] Strong winds, light rain and high heat around New Mexico – Wind advisories will be in effect near Gallup and Durango, with 50 mph wind gusts expected. Northern New Mexico will see 35-45 mph wind gusts, and southern NM will see 30 mph wind gusts. Today will be the hottest day of the week across the state. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect in southern New Mexico as temperatures range from 100 to 110 degrees.

[4] New teen center close to opening in Santa Fe – One of Santa Fe’s largest construction projects in over a decade is nearing an end and should be open this summer. The new teen center at the corner of Country Club Road and Valentine Way will feature a game room, a full-service kitchen, a gym and recreation center, and much more. Officials said construction on the facility should be mostly completed by the end of the week. Santa Fe city officials said, at 17,000 square feet, it’s the largest construction project the city has undertaken in years.

[5] Navajo Chef is a finalist for a prestigious award – Justin Pioche, a Navajo Chef from Fruitland, was one of five chefs in the finals for the Best Chef: Southwest category for the James Beard awards. In 2020, Justin created Pioche Food Group with his sister and mother. Since then they’ve been able to take their dishes all over the world. Although he didn’t win, Justin and his sister are already thinking of their next project, which will be a food lab.