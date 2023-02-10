Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen accused in Jada Gonzales’ murder to stay behind bars – The 16-year-old charged with the murder of a high schooler at a party will stay behind bars until trial. Cruz Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra are accused of opening fire on a house after being kicked out of a party near Pat Hurley Park in December. 18-year-old Jada Gonzales was in the home and was shot and killed. At Thursday’s detention hearing, the State said that Medina knew the home had people inside and still shot at the home. By doing that, they said he showed he is a danger to the community.

[2] Alec Baldwin facing new lawsuit from cinematographer’s family in ‘Rust’ shooting – Alec Baldwin, the “Rust” movie production and more than a dozen other associates face a new civil lawsuit tied to the fatal 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins. One of the nation’s most prominent attorneys, Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit Thursday, filed on behalf of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ mother, father and sister. Filed in a California court, the new lawsuit contains allegations of battery, intentional affliction of emotional stress, negligence and loss of consortium tied to Hutchins death.

[3] Chilly Friday, but warmer weekend in New Mexico – Temperatures will stay chilly and cooler than normal Friday. A big rebound arrives on Saturday, and temperatures will climb back towards normal, and even warmer than normal on Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, with slightly more sunshine on Sunday. The next storm will arrive on Monday, bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain and mix to the state.

[4] Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting fires to stay warm at the vacant lot neighbors say they’re on high alert. The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Solid Waste says the vacant lot is on private property, requiring notifying the owner.

[5] Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous – Bicyclists are fed up with an Albuquerque bike trail. They’re saying it’s dangerous and covered in trash. Ultimately, they want to see it cleaned up. Bicyclists who use the I-40 bike trail going east say it’s almost unpassable. They describe the tunnels near Eubank and Juan Tabo as being full of trash, graffiti, and drug paraphernalia. This part of the bike trail is managed by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. They said this area is a hotspot for vandalism, and they are constantly doing cleanup and repairs.