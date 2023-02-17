Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Governor signs order to fix how Children, Youth, and Families Department operates – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced big changes coming for the New Mexico CYFD by way of an executive order. The governor announced a list of eight changes to the way CYFD is run. The executive order goes into effect immediately. The governor also said to expect a new leadership team for the department after the session.

[2] Multiple New Mexico schools receive shooting hoax – Several New Mexico schools received hoax shooting calls Thursday afternoon. Volcano Vista High School, Bernalillo High School, Rio Rancho High School and Santa Fe High School all received similar calls about a shooting on campus. According to APD, they got a call from an out-of-state number about a possible shooting. Later, APD stated the call was a hoax. According to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools, police in several states investigated similar threats of school shootings Thursday.

[3] Weekend warm up, with rain and snow chances – We will see a warm up today through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up five to twenty-five degrees today, and even more Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be back to normal by Saturday. Clouds will start rolling in today, and we will see a chance for rain and snow showers in central and southern New Mexico on Saturday morning.

[4] House passes $9 billion budget proposal – The House passed a record $9.4 billion budget proposal Thursday for fiscal year 2024 with big funding for New Mexico schools and police. House Bill 2 focuses on investments in key areas like public safety, education, healthcare, transportation, and the environment. The budget also gives $1.5 billion to infrastructure projects around the state and allots nearly $340 million to conservation, climate, and environmental protection, and millions for state park improvements.

[5] Sandia Labs helps create superalloy, cutting greenhouse emissions – Sandia National Laboratories says scientists have created a new superalloy that could help cut carbon emissions. They say one of the issues with power plants is that they rely on heat to turn turbines that generate electricity. Sandia Labs says their scientists, along with other researchers used a 3D printer to make the high-performance metal alloy. The new alloy was stronger at higher temperatures which allow power plants to operate more efficiently. It could also be used in aerospace and the car industry.