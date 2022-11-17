Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn’t meet settlement conditions – More information in a new report regarding conditions at CYFD is showing that kids are continuing to fall through the cracks. Back in 2020, thirteen children in CYFD’s foster care system filed a class action lawsuit against the state over the conditions they had to live in. CYFD eventually settled and promised change, but the new report produced by three experts hired by the state revealed that CYFD did not meet its requirements. The report states CYFD did not meet a single one of the 34 targeted outcomes. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD and admitted that the department did not meet the majority of requirements in 2021. They say that they have made progress in 2022, although this is not in this report and there is no word when the 2022 version will be out.

[2] Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum – The People’s Housing Project will be taking its fight for rent control to the legislature. Organizers are looking to cap rent so it will not exceed a portion of a tenant’s income. They also want other measures to help people find housing. With the support from Democratic senator Linda Lopez who will sponsor the bill tenants are saying they are hopeful. UNM Associate Professor of Finance Relly White did offer caution, saying it could reduce investments in new properties and lower incentives for landlords to maintain those properties.

[3] Small warm up with sunshine Thursday, ahead of arctic cold front – This morning is quiet and clear, but very cold. Temperatures are colder than Wednesday morning, with temperatures sitting in the single digits and teens in the northwest and north-central New Mexico, and twenties for the rest of the state. A cold front will arrive Thursday night bringing Light snow, fog and freezing drizzle in eastern New Mexico on Friday morning.

[4] Bernalillo County Commission approves winter funding for unhoused population – Bernalillo County will be putting more than a million dollars toward keeping families out of the cold this winter. The County Commissions approved the funding for the “Winter Wellness Motel.” In addition to a roof over their heads, families will also receive meals and behavioral health services. The county also approved more than $600,000 to help the City of Albuquerque make upgrades to the Westside Emergency Shelter in preparation for the winter months.

[5] Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company – An Española man will be taking his parents’ dream to the next level, he will be appearing on one of the most prestigious stages in the world. Hugo Pizano moved from Mexico to Espanola at an early age, as college approached his immigration status left his feature uncertain. Pizano was granted DACA status right before graduation and was accepted to Juilliard. After graduation in May, he began touring with Ballet Hispanico.