Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawsuit filed against CYFD in connection to 5-year-old’s drowning death – State police found the body of five-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Junior in the Rio Grande near T or C in summer of 2021. In a new lawsuit, a representative of the deceased boy claims CYFD should’ve pulled him out of his father’s care. It goes on to say the agency “ignored information” indicating the father’s home was unsafe for the child. Ferguson Sr. was arrested in connection to his son’s death. He is charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death.

[2] VIDEO: APD officers tase suspect in alleged 2021 bank robbery attempt – Back in November 2021, police spent nearly an hour trying to convince Angel Lara to give up during an alleged bank robbery. Lara is accused of trying to rob the Wells Fargo bank at Coors and Sequoia and holding people hostage while doing it. At one point during the standoff, Lara tried shutting the bank’s doors on officers. That is when police tased him and took him into custody.

[3] Breezy and warm, with isolated storms in northeast New Mexico – A couple of severe storms will be possible around Union and Colfax counties, with damaging wind and large hail. The rest of New Mexico will stay mostly sunny and windy. Winds will come in from the west at around 20 to 40 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

[4] Water treatment center could be coming to Albuquerque’s west side – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County’s Water Utility Authority wants to turn five acres of open space into a treatment facility, which would be used to filter out the arsenic from the nearby aquifer. The project would add about 15 million gallons of clean drinking water per day on the city’s west side. The proposal goes in front of a City Planning Commission on Thursday. If approved, construction could start next year.

[5] Taos couple creating rideshare service – Neha and Nishant Pant have noticed a need in their community, due to Taos being such a small area there are not very many rideshare options. So they decided to create Tripcarma. It runs a little like Uber and Lyft but the Pants created the platform all on their own. They personally created the code and approved all of their drivers as well as putting them through background checks. The drivers also get to keep 80% of the ride, where other apps keep a larger percentage from the ride.