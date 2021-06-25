KRQE Newsfeed: CYFD lawsuit, Heath White, Weather change this weekend, Bosque patrols, Comic Con

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Former CYFD employees file whistleblower lawsuit, detail ‘toxic’ work environment CYFD is under the microscope after two high-ranking former CYFD employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the agency. They say they were fired after pinpointing several ethical issues including the controversial use of the department’s message-disappearing app and that messages weren’t reviewed before being deleted. Cliff Gilmore was hired as the agency’s spokesman. Debra Gilmore was hired as the director of the Office of Children’s Rights.

[2] State board revokes former Torrance County Sheriff’s law enforcement certification The former Torrance County Sheriff accused of stealing from his department is no longer allowed to be a certified law enforcement officer. Heath White is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from the sheriff’s office, keeping equipment after leaving office, and using public funds to buy guns and car parts for himself. On Thursday, New Mexico’s Law Enforcement Academy Board voted to yank White’s law enforcement license. He can still appeal.

[3] Drier Friday with big changes coming this weekend We’re waking up to mild temperatures and muggier conditions across the state, but drier air will win out Friday reducing the risk of showers. We’re going to see significant weather changes this weekend behind a cold front beginning Saturday. This will not only increase moisture statewide for days but also dip temperatures anywhere from 15-30 degrees! Highs will struggle in the middle 60s by early next week for northeast NM with daily afternoon storms lingering

[4] AFR is keeping an eye on bosque after recent fires Firefighters are assigning more patrols to the bosque after more than a dozen fires broke out the last couple of weeks. Crews are assigned throughout the area most of the day, looking for anything suspicious and ready to respond if a fire breaks out. The department learned about Wednesday night’s fire near Montano when hikers called it in and crews were able to quickly get it under control. AFR says all fires seen in recent weeks were human-caused.

[5] Albuquerque Comic Con returns to Convention Center Albuquerque Comic Con is returning this weekend. The event will be taking place at the Albuquerque Convention Center Friday through Sunday. For those with autism or have children with autism, a sensitivity opening will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. The general public opening will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.