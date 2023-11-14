Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] CYFD and behavioral health facility sued in lawsuit over one-month-old’s death – In 2021, Kiria Milton called police saying her infant son was dead in her Los Lunas home. A new lawsuit claims the death was avoidable. A week before the child’s death, Milton reported to police that she was having thoughts of hurting her children. In the days and weeks leading up to the child’s death, Milton was hospitalized and taken to a behavioral health center, but was quickly released and sent back home to her kids. Days later Milton beat Waylon to death. In August, Milton pled guilty to child abuse resulting in death.

[2] New Mexico community mourning the loss of two business owners – Brad and Chad Gunter, the owners of Ribs BBQ in Cedar crest died last week after a semi drove off I-40 and into a building in Moriarty. Both were inside that building at the time of the crash. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for the family and employees of the restaurant. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

[3] Mild Tuesday with more clouds around New Mexico – High clouds will push in from the west, and clouds will stream in over the state for much of the day, especially along and south of I-40. Areas north of I-40 will see sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer by just a couple of degrees today. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer, with high temperatures about ten to fifteen degrees above average.

[4] New study of I-40 between Arizona and Albuquerque details major issues – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the stretch of interstate from Albuquerque to the Arizona state line is deteriorating. The report suggests nearly 38 miles of pavement needs rehabilitation, with multiple bridges in need of repair, more than 100 road curve deficiencies and around 70 ramps and merge areas that are too short; something engineers say has made for high-crash areas along the route.

[5] New Mexico artists, museums featured in PBS show “Craft in America” – Two Santa Fe museums will be featured in the PBS series “Craft in America.” The New Mexico Museum of Art and the Museum of International Folk Art are highlighted in the episode titled “MINIATURES,” which explores the world of tiny objects and the artists who make them. The Museum of International Folk Art will host the national premiere screening of the episode on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m. The public broadcast of “MINIATURES” on PBS will take place on Dec. 29.