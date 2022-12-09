Friday’s Top Stories

[1] Lawsuit claims CYFD put 4-year-old in danger before his death – CYFD is facing a lawsuit that claims it did not do enough to protect 4-year-old James Dunklee from his abusers. The lawsuit outlines more than 13 referrals of abuse or neglect and at least nine separate investigations regarding Dunklee’s safety.

[2] Former New Mexico governor plays role in Brittney Griner’s release – WNBA star Brittany Griner is back in the U.S. thanks to a prisoner swap, which in part was pushed along by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. Richardson runs an organization that helps negotiate deals for the release or exchange of prisoners or hostages.

[3] Beautiful weekend ahead of next big storm – Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful. Temperatures will gradually warm through Sunday, winds will be light, and skies will be mostly sunny. Winds may pick up a bit in the mountains on Sunday ahead of the next storm. The storm will start bringing snow and rain to western New Mexico by early Monday morning. Snow and rain will push east across the state during the day on Monday.

[4] APD holiday operation turns up with 33 arrests – The Albuquerque Police Department is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise. APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting.

[5] Toy drive honors boy killed outside ABQ River of Lights – A local elementary school is hosting a toy drive in honor of Pronoy Bhattacharya, the seven-year-old who was killed last year outside the River of Lights. Georgia O’Keefe Elementary School are holding a toy drive and looking for donations of Pronoy’s favorite toy. Some of his favorites were Minecraft and Lego Mario. If you would like to donate to a Lego set, the drive is going on until December 20 at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary.