Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Acting Secretary of CYFD introduces new policy advisory committee – After signing an executive order surrounding changes to the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD,) Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has picked six people to sit on a new advisory council. That group met for the first time Thursday. The seven-person council says they are focusing on the department’s workforce and foster families—both keeping the people they have and improving their recruitment efforts. Future advisory committee meetings will not be open to the public, but said they’ll be reporting monthly to CYFD about their findings.

[2] Copper thieves knock out emergency phone lines near Espanola – Espanola Police Chief Mizel Garcia said someone cut off five to six feet of copper wire on the Santa Clara Pueblo – wire that was critical to providing phone service in surrounding areas. This incident took place early Friday afternoon, Apr. 28. It left many homes and businesses, both on the Pueblo and in western Espanola, without landline service. Garcia says it has happened three times in a little more than a year.

[3] Warm, dry and windy start to the weekend – Skies will be sunny for all, and the winds will become gusty in the afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands and eastern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The rest of the state will see wind gusts of around 30 to 40 mph. Most of the state will be under high fire danger today, Saturday and Sunday, as the winds will stay breezy and the air very dry.

[4] Albuquerque looks to help movie crews reduce carbon footprint – The city’s film office has announced a ‘resource hub’ to help film productions stay sustainable and reduce their negative impact. The idea is to help the city stay in line with their Climate Action Plan. To cut down on emissions, the city is recommending film crews use eco-friendly options. That could include solar-powered generators, electric vehicles, and eco-friendly dry cleaners listed within the resource hub, the city says.

[5] NMAA e-sports championship is underway in Albuquerque – Teen gamers from across the state are going head-to-head this week, for the high school e-sports state championships. Teams are competing in games like League of Legends, Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers, and Rocket League. Some students competing have even been awarded scholarships to take their gaming to the next level, making their dreams a reality. The high school e-sports state championships will continue through May 6. It is open to the public and admission is free.