KRQE Newsfeed: Cutting crime debate, Federal help, Incoming storm, Tax refund, Bob Dylan tour

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawmakers consider proposal to keep more suspects locked up until trial The debate over cutting crime by locking up suspects until trial is heating up at the Roundhouse. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would put the burden on defendants on why they should be allowed out of jail until their trial. However, a legislative memo shared with lawmakers states keeping more people behind bars will not lower crime and instead blamed police and prosecutors for a lack of arrests and case dismissals. District Attorney Raul Torrez says the memo is based on a flawed interpretation. The Public Defender’s Office says they have constitutional concerns with the bill.

[2] Military medical team assisting UNM Hospital amid COVID surge Help is now here for one local hospital. Military medical personnel started work on Monday at UNM Hospital which is one of six health care systems in the US getting a staffing boost from the federal government. The goal is to offer much-needed relief to local health care workers who have been stretched thin by the demands of the job. The military workers are set to stay for at least 30 days and longer if needed.

[3] Tuesday night storm to bring heavy snow and strong wind Tuesday morning is quiet and chilly across the state. We will see another mild day, with mostly to partly sunny skies. Today will be another good day to get out and about before winter weather returns. Snow showers will start near the northern state line this evening, and snow will spread southward during the overnight hours. The northeast quadrant of New Mexico will wake up to snow-covered roads and messy driving conditions Wednesday morning.

[4] Treasury Dept. warns of potential refund delays again this tax season Tax season is officially on and taxpayers are anxious about how long it will take to get their refund. The Treasury Department says this tax season will be challenging as the IRS is still experiencing a backlog from last year. Most refunds should take about three weeks to receive. Filing correctly and avoiding common errors like misstating how much you received from the child income tax credit could help you get your refund faster.

[5] Bob Dylan makes stop in Albuquerque during tour Bob Dylan Albuquerque will soon host Bob Dylan as the iconic singer-songwriter just released dates for his upcoming tour “Rough and Rowdy Ways” that kicks off in Phoenix, AZ in March. On March 6, Dylan is scheduled to take the stage at the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium. Tickets go on sale this Friday.