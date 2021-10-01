KRQE Newsfeed: Curriculum changes, Officer praised, More rain showers, Repurposed art, Balloon Fiesta

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Pushback over proposed social studies curriculum Controversy over the Public Education Department’s proposed changes to the curriculum for grades K through 12. The PED says more than 60 teachers across the state helped revise the standards for social studies which has not gone through a major makeover in 20 years. Currently, there are four main pillars: civics, economics, geography, and history. The state wants to add ethnic cultural and identity studies. The Republican Party of New Mexico insists some of the proposed changes are biased adding while not all of our history is good, they believe the new proposals will teach that our country is bad. The state is now asking for public comment.

[2] Community helps struggling father, son find new home A hero police officer is being praised for going above and beyond to help a father and his four-year-old son who fell on hard times during the pandemic. Officer Jordan Moenaert came across the father and son in the middle of the night at the Alvarado Transit Center with no place to go. The officer took matters into his own hands and paid for a motel room until the city came up with a plan. The city secured a housing voucher through a program called Linkages for the family to move into their own apartment.

[3] More rain Friday across New Mexico, but clearing for Balloon Fiesta Rain continues in eastern and northern New Mexico this morning. The storm will move into northeast New Mexico today, bringing the heaviest rain with it. Rainfall accumulation will add up across the northeast highlands, east plains, and northern mountains through the day, where the weather was mostly dry yesterday. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the Gila this afternoon, moving east into the lower Rio Grande Valley.

[4] Santa Fe couple steps in to recycle and repurpose glass in the area One small New Mexico business pivoted to help their city go green after finding out there wasn’t a place to recycle glass. During the pandemic, Broken Arrow Glass started a new system and began dropping off bins to recycling collection members which they collect each month. But they’re not only recycling, they’re repurposing it into art, landscaping material, or even cups.

[5] Albuquerque Aloft to unofficially kick off Balloon Fiesta on Friday In just a couple of hours, the unofficial kickoff to Balloon Fiesta is set to begin. Starting today at 6:45, hot air balloons will start inflating and will possibly fly, weather permitting, from playgrounds of almost all APS elementary schools for the annual Albuquerque Aloft. Students, families, and staff will have the chance to meet pilots and crew members. Albuquerque Aloft is the only Balloon Fiesta flying event that launches outside of Balloon Fiesta Park.