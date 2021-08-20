KRQE Newsfeed: Critical condition, Partly sunny, Indoor masks, Pridefest

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Four APD officers recovering, one in critical condition following NE robbery, shooting One officer is still fighting for his life. He suffered the most critical injuries in the shooting that happened Thursday in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina says he was shot just above his bulletproof vest. The second officer was shot in the arm and a third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest, The fourth officer was injured with either shrapnel or glass in the eye. Friday morning, APD will be looking into a crash in the East Mountains to determine if that has any ties to the shooting.

[2] Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque An Albuquerque man is being called a hero for stepping up and helping an officer who had just been shot. It was an intense scene Thursday after four Albuquerque Police Department officers were injured after coming face to face with a robbery suspect outside a Dutch Bros in northeast Albuquerque. One woman KRQE News 13 spoke to says her husband was in their backyard when gunshots rang out. When she rushed outside to check on him, she found him carrying an officer from out of the back alley to safety.

[3] Beautiful end to the week with storms for some Saturday and Sunday – Friday morning is dry and partly sunny. Wildfire haze will be more noticeable today in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, it should clear out Saturday with the help of shifting southwesterly winds.

[4] PHO: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order Starting Friday, masks are required indoors in public spaces. Fully vaccinated New Mexicans have been without maks since July 30. Regardless of vaccination status, New Mexicans will have to wear a mask indoors. Places like malls, grocery stores, restaurants and gyms must all enforce the new mandate. School districts were already following CDC guidelines requiring everyone to wear masks.

[5] What’s happening around New Mexico August 20 – August 26 – Albuquerque Pridefest begins Friday at EXPO New Mexico. The city’s 45th Pridefest will include local musicians, food and street vendors. Events kick off Friday from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.