KRQE Newsfeed: Crash video, DOJ changes, Storm threat, Child driving stolen vehicle, Oso Grill

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] Video shows the aftermath of fatal July crash – Albuquerque Police say they’re still waiting for critical toxicology results before charging a man for a deadly crash that killed two people. In late July, Robert and Bonnie Hartwig’s SUV was hit near Lomas and Louisiana, killing them both. The truck belonging to 35-year-old Omar Martinez, who is being investigated for the crash, exploded. Martinez survived and while he has not been charged, witnesses told police Martinez was “flying down Lomas,” ran a red light, and t-boned the Hartwig’s SUV. Court records show Martinez has two prior DWI convictions.

[2] Justice Department’s oversight on APD’s use-of-force monitoring could change – Major changes could be happening in the way the Department of Justice oversees the Albuquerque Police Department. This was after a major announcement by the US Attorney General. The city police and even the police union are all in agreement, the Albuquerque Police Department has been under the scrutiny of the justice department for years after the federal government found a pattern of excessive force. The US Attorney General announced some changes including set terms for monitors, which can only be renewed after an assessment of their performance and cost-effectiveness. The Attorney General also wants monitors to bring any future settlements to an end without a heavy price tag.

[3] Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with low severe storm threat – Tuesday morning is dry and clear. Air quality is moderate, as wildfire haze starts to retreat away from the state. Skies will stay sunny until the afternoon, and the late afternoon and evening will be partly sunny downstream, east/southeast of the mountains. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms.

[4] 12-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle in Las Cruces, found with ammunition in pocket – Four children, ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old, are now in custody. After the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says the 12-year-old led them on a chase ending in a crash. On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office says they chased down an SUV around Las Cruces driven by a 12-year-old. Officials say the chase came to an end when the driver crashed into another vehicle head-on. He was charged with aggravated fleeing and receiving stolen property. The other three were also arrested.

[5] Oso Grill wins green chile cheeseburger challenge – Capitan’s Oso Grill has reclaimed its title as New Mexico’s Best Green Chile Cheeseburger. They won their third title at Monday’s Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at the state fair. They also won the People’s Choice Award for the fourth year in a row. The owner says they’ve got their burger down to a science, adding, it’s all in the green chile. Bik Mike’s Burgers from Belen took home second place.