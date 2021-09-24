KRQE Newsfeed: Crash investigation, Neighborhood association, Weekend rain, Stadium agreement, NM cuisine

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Full report on fatal balloon crash investigation could take a year or more – Albuquerque’s ballooning community is grappling with the report showing a local pilot had drugs in his system when he crashed killing himself and four others. It could be a while before the full report is released. New Mexico aviation attorney Christian Pezalla says it is too early to say who besides the pilot could be held liable for the June crash, but it is common to see legal action against the balloon company and others in a case like this. Pezalla says first, investigators will need a full picture of what caused Nick Meleski’s balloon to hit a power line and plummet into the intersection at Central and Unser. Pezalla says investigations into crashes like this can lead to changes in aviation regulations.

[2] New neighborhood associations still on hold as city council turns down proposal – Neighborhood associations in Albuquerque are back to the drawing board. The associations are trying to add more structure. Despite councilors approving all 13 amendments when it came to either postponing the final vote or passing it as amended, a majority of councilors voted it down.

[3] Rain returns to New Mexico Friday through the weekend – Showers are moving north through southern New Mexico Friday morning. However, the rain will stay south of I-40 for the morning commute. A few showers may linger into the midday in the east/southeast plains, but all other showers should end by around 9 a.m. More isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the southern high terrain Friday afternoon and evening, but rain will stay in the high terrain. Northern New Mexico will see increasing sunshine through the afternoon and evening.

[4] City announces lease agreement on potential stadium with New Mexico United – New Mexico United is trying to convince voters to sign off on the idea of a new soccer stadium, now committing to pay more than $30 million for the project. The deal is that United will pay out $10 million upfront toward the construction of the stadium, then pay a minimum of $900,000 a year to the city for 25 years as the primary tenant.

[5] New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant – A New Mexico man is making a name for himself in New York, switching his pastry shop to a New Mexican cuisine restaurant. Eric See grew up here in Albuquerque and after more than a decade out east and during the pandemic, he decided to go back to his roots. See opened Ursula in Brooklyn where he serves authentic New Mexican food inspired by his upbringing.