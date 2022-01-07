KRQE Newsfeed: COVID test kits, Proposed crematorium, Mild day, Connecting New Mexico, Opening up

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawmaker pushes for all New Mexicans to get at-home COVID testing kits With the demand for scare COVID test kits, Democratic Senator Jeff Steinborn wants the state to buy millions of tests and send them out to every home. With the legislative session just a few weeks away, Steinborn is hoping to set aside $50-million from the general fund to pay for the tests and the Department of Health would distribute them. Under the plan, every New Mexican would get two boxes. Steinborn says putting aside this money for tests now is an important investment in battling the virus. He is also planning on introducing a bill that would set aside another $10 million for N95 masks for the public.

[2] Albuquerque residents express concerns over proposed crematorium Residents in one part of the Albuquerque metro are upset about a proposed crematorium that might be built near their homes. Residents say Bernalillo County didn’t send them anything about a meeting about the proposed crematorium coming to the area and say they found out about it through flyers they saw not on their doors, but further down the street. Those in the area say they want the county to know that they are ready to push back and spread the word on the proposed crematorium and are planning to speak to the county.

[3] Beautiful Friday, but cooler and breezier for the weekend This morning is clear and chilly, with temperatures around and below freezing across the state. The cold front from yesterday has moved out, and high pressure returns over the Rockies region. Temperatures will warm up by 10 to 40 degrees in eastern New Mexico, where west winds over the mountains will lead to downslope warming. Winds will be breezy in the east plains, up to around 30 mph, and the east slopes of the mountains, with gusts up to around 40 mph.

[4] ‘We have not had service since about 2005’: Flight could connect Las Cruces and Albuquerque One man is working to help connect parts of New Mexico by air. Andy Hume runs the Las Cruces airport which currently does not have any public passenger flights. Hume is behind a $3.8 million grant proposal that would launch in-state flights between the Las Cruces airport and the Sunport. Hume says the flights would be especially popular among business travelers who could catch an early morning flight. It’s not clear when the DOT may decide on who gets the millions in grant funding.

[5] KiMo Theatre set to reopen following renovations A historic theater in the heart of downtown Albuquerque is ready to welcome guests back. The 100-year-old KiMo Theatre at Central Ave. and Fifth St. hosted its last performance in March 2020, before the pandemic forced it to close. The city took the opportunity to give the building a facelift including new roofing, floors, paint jobs, and state-of-the-art projection equipment. The soldout kickoff event is scheduled for next Wednesday.