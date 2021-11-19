KRQE Newsfeed: COVID surge, Questioning positions, Nice weekend, Honor walk, DIY competition

Friday’s Top Stories

[1] UNMH, Presbyterian see little relief from crisis standards of care, project more COVID hospitalizations As the holidays are upon us, New Mexico’s hospitals are bracing for COVID case numbers to get worse. Presbyterian and UNMH say they’re in crisis standards of care and are still operating well above capacity with patients doubling up in ICU rooms. At Presbyterian, 87% of COVID patients are unvaccinated. Projections show within two weeks, COVID hospitalizations will likely jump as high as 700 people.

[2] Albuquerque City Council reconsider mayoral powers Some Albuquerque City Councilors are questioning the way city government positions are filled. Currently, the mayor hires everyone responsible for the day-to-day operations of city government. The councilors are pushing for a study of cities that use a different system that assigns those duties to a city manager appointed by the council. That means departments would no longer be led by the mayor’s political appointees, instead of being hired based exclusively on their qualifications.

[3] Brief warm-up through Saturday and some wind for the weekend This morning is very chilly again, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Today will be a warmer day, with highs starting to rebound through Saturday. The warm-up will be due to westerly winds over the state and resulting downslope warming. Winds will be breezy, even windy around the east slopes of the mountains, and the central highlands/east plains.

[4] Albuquerque teen given ‘honor walk’ to donate organs after dying in house fire An Albuquerque teen who gave his life to save his family from a house fire made one final sacrifice. healthcare workers lined the hall of UNMH as 17-year-old Xaven Garcia was taken to the operating room to donate his organs, possibly saving up to eight lives. Friends and relatives also gathered for their own goodbyes to Garcia. Following classes today, Garcia’s family and friends will walk from Valley High School to Los Duranes Park for a candlelight vigil. The family says the public is invited.

[5] Santa Fe native wins crafting competition TV show New Mexico is getting some major attention after a Santa Fe native wins on a national DIY competition show. Santa Fe native Nikk Alcaraz won a recent holiday episode of HBO Max’s “Craftopia” using his food crafting skills. Tasked with making a Christmas village, Alcaraz says he took inspiration from his home state. The win came with a $10,000 cash prize. Alcaraz says he plans to keep creating content on social media and is in the process of writing a food crafting book.