KRQE Newsfeed: COVID surge, Incoming storm, House map approved, Celebration canceled, Bouncing back

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] CHRISTUS St. Vincent braces for post-holiday COVID surge CHRISTUS St. Vincent in Santa Fe is prepping for a spike in COVID cases as the holiday season is wrapping up. Doctors provided an update on Wednesday, saying they are expecting cases to skyrocket following mass holiday gatherings and the omicron variant. Doctors say 80% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

[2] Quieter Thursday before stronger storm arrives New Year’s Eve Thursday will bring a brief break from the messy weather. Light scattered snow showers will be possible in the San Juan and northern mountains, along with some light rain moving into southwest New Mexico during the afternoon. The rest of the state will be dry and mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and near-normal temperatures

[3] Governor signs off on new state House map Tensions are flaring after congressional boundaries have been approved by the governor for the state’s new House map, shifting some seats. In a statement, Governor Lujan Grisham says in part that the new map is representative and respectful of New Mexico’s varied communities. However, House Republican Leader Jim Townsend says in a statement in part that the audacity of those in power to essentially carve out districts to benefit themselves and their party should not be overlooked.

[4] Upcoming winter storm results in cancelation of Taos New Year’s Eve celebration Bad weather and COVID are forcing Taos to cancel its New Year’s celebration. The mayor says they’re still cleaning up the mess left behind by the winter storm that hit northern New Mexico two weeks ago and now, they’re bracing for round two. The governor has declared a State of Emergency in Taos County which provides up to $750,000 for repairs and recovery efforts.

[5] Village of Madrid celebrates return of holiday tourism, boost in economy The Village of Madrid says its tourist economy is finally beginning to bounce back after nearly two years. Normally, the village twinkles with lights and tinsel through the holidays but in 2020, the pandemic kept visitors away. Now, the village says they’re seeing their tourist economy bounce back thanks in large part to things like summer travel and the Balloon Fiesta.