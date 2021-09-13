KRQE Newsfeed: COVID reinfection, Stolen property, Dry Monday, BernCo Flea Market, Fair discounts

Monday Top Stories

[1] How does New Mexico track COVID reinfection rates? – The state epidemiologist is now working on trying to find out how many New Mexicans have come down with COVID-19 twice, something they say is rare, but with the emergence of different variants, is possible. They’ve discovered over 2,200 New Mexicans have had COVID-19 twice after comparing the first positive test to the second. In addition, since February, more than 7,000 fully vaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive and 53,000 unvaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive.

[2] Tierra Del Sol Golf Club owner speaks out about rise in crime – The owner of a Valencia County golf course is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help get his property back from a recent break-in. The owner of the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities says last week, surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into the golf course’s equipment garage and stealing an estimated 15 to $20,000 worth of items. Tabet says this is the third break-in this past month and only one person has been arrested.

[3] Hot and dry Monday, with some scattered storms this week – Monday morning is hazy and dry. Temperatures are cool, even chilly for most of the state, especially the mountains, but the metro is mild. Monday will be another scorcher with highs in the 90s and near-record temperatures. Skies will stay hazy and dry for all.

[4] BernCo selling off extra furniture, equipment to the community – Bernalillo County raised thousands of dollars, selling furniture and equipment over the weekend as it consolidates its office to Alvarado Square. The county wanted to offer furniture that was affordable back to the community. They say they were overwhelmed by the large turnout at its flea market on Sunday. About $7,000 in proceeds will be going to the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund.

[5] New Mexico State Fair releases discount days schedule – Those heading to the state fair on Monday can expect a discount. It is $2 admission all day along with just $25 for ride wristbands. Also slated for Monday, the annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. People’s Choice judging for that event begins at 1 p.m.