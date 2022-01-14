KRQE Newsfeed: COVID projections, APS closed, Windy and mild, BernCo update, Boys & Girls Club

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Recent spike in COVID cases in New Mexico could be worse than reported Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is saying the state needs to brace itself for high COVID case counts for at least another month and a half. Right now, the state is reporting a few thousand new COVID-19 cases per day. On Thursday, New Mexico hit a new high with more than 5,000 cases reported to the state. With omicron having a higher transmission rate and many people only experiencing mild or no symptoms, more cases could be going unreported. At-home testing could be increasing that number as well with no way to tell who isn’t reporting results from their tests.

[2] APS to remain closed Friday as result of cyberattack For the second day in a row, Albuquerque Public Schools will be closed on Friday as the district works to recover from a cyberattack. ASP Superintendent Scott Elder says teams are working to determine the extent of Wednesday’s attack that affected the student information system. For now, classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, following Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

[3] Windy, mild morning before cold air arrives We’re waking up to milder temperatures ahead of another holiday weekend storm. Its impacts will mainly be confined to stronger and potentially damaging wind gusts for eastern New Mexico. Gusts will fall in the 50-60 mph range this afternoon east of the mountains. For the rest of us, expect gusts in the 35-40 mph range. Skies are currently mostly cloudy this morning, but they’ll clear out later in the morning as the core of the storm moves over Oklahoma. In its wake, some bitterly cold temperatures arrive Friday night through Sunday morning, especially east.

[4] Cyber security expert weighs in on recent Bernalillo County, APS attack Some of Bernalillo County’s online services are back up. However, many operations are still shut down including tax calculations, public records payments, and MDC bookings. There are notices online. The downtown headquarters is letting the public know what is and isn’t available. Many employees continue to work remotely.

[5] APS to remain closed Friday as result of cyberattack Students still have a place to go while APS schools are closed thanks to the Boys & Girls Club. Their location near San Mateo and Candelaria will open at 7 a.m. Friday and parents can drop off their kids for free. It’s a first-come-first-served basis and the organization can take up to 70 students. Meals will be provided and parents will need to pick up their kids by 6 p.m.