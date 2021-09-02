KRQE Newsfeed: COVID hospitalizations, Gonzales hearing, Fog and storms, Real estate signs, Balloon Fiesta masks

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] New Mexico health officials give update as COVID cases rise in the state – State health officials believe the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths could get worse, even if the number of cases levels off. They’re also urging everyone to get the vaccine especially kids who are eligible. Modeling predicts the state could have between 700 and 1,500 COVID cases, and between three and eight deaths per day early this month. Officials estimate the state could need 700 beds for COVID patients by next week. The increase in daily cases should peak soon, possibly within the next week with continued mitigation strategies like vaccines and masks when indoors and when in crowds.

[2] Decision expected Thursday after Sheriff Gonzales fraud claim hearing – The city clerk is deciding Thursday whether to grant Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales public funding for his mayoral campaign. The denial was based on claims the campaign forget voter signatures and fronted donations meant to come from voters. On Wednesday, Gonzales claimed the city clerk could not make an impartial decision as part of the opponent’s campaign. Gonzales also filed a petition, asking the state’s supreme court to reverse the city clerk’s decision on those same grounds.

[3] Tracking rain for the morning commute, and more storms across the east Thursday – Dense fog has settled over Santa Fe and Alamosa Thursday morning, so use caution on the roads. Showers and storms are moving across southeast and far east New Mexico, but most of the state is waking up dry.

[4] Albuquerque woman voices concerns for real estate signs left behind after home sold – One Albuquerque woman is expressing her frustration after home “for sale” signs in her neighborhood are not taken down, even after the home is sold. KRQE News 13 contacted the city and they say there is an ordinance stating the signs must be gone as soon as the house is sold. Most real estate agencies have their own policies on when to get those signs taken out. News 13 also reached out to the agent responsible for the signs but haven’t heard back. The city’s code enforcement division is responsible for enforcing the ordinance. Complaints can be called into 311.

[5] Balloon Fiesta to require masks, cancels some events – Balloon Fiesta organizers are now announcing additional COVID safe protocols to attend the famed event, just one month out from the kickoff. Balloon Fiesta says it will not require proof of vaccination for the event, but masks will be required while indoors, as well as in crowds. In addition, the annual Music Fiesta is canceled and the Balloon Discovery Center will be closed throughout that week. Park and Ride will still be an option, but masks are required onboard.