KRQE Newsfeed: COVID decelerating, State fair kickoff, Record temperatures, FBI initiative, Refugee donations

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] New Mexico data shows apparent ‘deceleration’ in new COVID-19 cases – There are signs of hope in New Mexico’s fight against the coronavirus when it comes to cases and hospitalizations. Dr. David Scrase says right now, hospitalizations are tracking below modeling projections which will help out still overwhelmed hospitals. Scrase says there’s something about how residents responded to the delta variant this time that is creating a change in the curve. He adds that the response with treatment for those who tested positive was quicker. Despite all of that, Scrase says New Mexico is still sitting at the crisis standard level of care.

[2] First day of the New Mexico State Fair kicks off – The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday. There are some changes guests need to remember before they head to the gates. Even if you have bought a ticket, you will need to bring either a picture of your vaccine card or the actual card to get in. Despite COVID concerns, organizers were able to get plenty of local bands, artists, and big-name entertainers to come out this year. All of the rides and stands are up and ready to go. The fair runs until Sept.19.

[3] Record high temperatures Thursday with more haze – Thursday morning is hazy and mild. Air quality is moderate but could be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times throughout the day, as more smoke moves into the state. The haze will be the thickest in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will tie and break record daily high temperatures Thursday afternoon, thanks to high-pressure overhead. The state will stay very hot through the weekend, with more record high temperatures for many through Saturday. Dry skies are expected, with only a pop-up shower possible in the far western mountains.

[4] FBI announces new initiative to combat hate crimes – Three Albuquerque city buses will soon look different, wrapped with messages aimed at putting a stop to hate crimes. According to FBI stats, last year there were 55 hate crimes in New Mexico. That’s five more than in 2019. Most of them were related to race. A nationwide campaign was launched on Wednesday to raise awareness and encourage people to report hate crimes. The campaign spreads the message to “Speak up, be heard, report now.”

[5] Donations for Afghan refugees reach capacity at Holloman AFB – There’s been a huge outpouring of support for Afgan evacuees staying in New Mexico, that Holloman Air Force Base says it does not need any more supplies donations for now. Around 100 tons of materials have already been donated from around the region to support Operation Allies Welcome at the base outside Alamogordo. The Red Cross and Salvation Army say people can still help out by donating cash or keep an eye out for specific wish-list items.