KRQE Newsfeed: COVID-19 update, New charges, Cooler & breezy, Supply chain issues, Mental health day

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico sees continued COVID case plateau amid new crisis care standards The state’s top doctors are delivering grim news as hospitals have once again reached crisis standards of care. Dr. David Scrase says cases have stayed flat in the past six weeks but are still high with the seven-day positivity rate at 8% which is above the target. He also says there are no ICU beds available in Farmington and only two in the entire metro area. The number of COVID deaths in the state is averaging around 10 a day and Scrase expects that to be the case for the next month.

[2] Albuquerque man accused in death of daughter now charged with abuse of other children An Albuquerque father accused of beating his two-year-old daughter to death is now facing charges for abusing two other children. Earlier this month, Michael Garcia was arrested after two-year-old Diana McRory died at the family’s home near San Pedro and San Antonio. Court documents filed on Monday charged Garcia with deadly child abuse. He is also charged with causing the broken bones of two other children in the home in recent weeks. Garcia is being held in jail until his trial.

[3] Cold front brings more wind and cooler temperatures Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Some light snow showers are coming down in the high terrain of the San Juan Mountains, near Silverton, and light spotty rain is coming down near the continental divide. Precipitation is ahead of the cold front moving into the state but is only going to last through the mid-morning.

[4] Supply chain issues begin to hit some New Mexico businesses Some New Mexico stores are starting to slow down from a lack of inventory due in part to disruptions to the international supply chain. Ports along the West Coast are backlogged with ships carrying goods from overseas and companies remain short on drivers to transport the goods across the country. Sport Systems in northeast Albuquerque is seeing the opposite as orders from 2020 are finally coming in. A spokesperson for the UNM Economics Department says another big issue in this delay is the energy and labor shortage in China.

[5] ABQ BioPark closes for staff mental health day The Albuquerque BioPark is prioritizing mental health on Tuesday. The BioPark will be closed today for 180 employees to interact and bond with each other. They’ll be doing focused activities including yoga, meditation, and learning how to reduce work-involved stress. The BioPark says they’re just happy to do this for the staff as this summer was hard. Employees will still be paid as part of the staff enrichment day.