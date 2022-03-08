Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Drier, cool and breezy Tuesday – Snow has come to an end for the northern mountains and middle Rio Grande Valley. Light spotty snow showers are moving east through the eastern plains and northeast highlands. Snow will end completely by noon. The roads are very snowy in the northern mountains, where another 3-12″ of snow came down in the high terrain. I-25 has melted off the snow since last night, and there won’t be any big road issues across the Metro.

[2] New details released about crash that killed officer, a retired firefighter – The woman accused of killing a police officer and a retired firefighter in a crash, then blaming it on a man who didn’t exist, will be in court on Tuesday. Jeannine Jaramillo will be facing first-degree murder charges. Police say ultimately DNA and evidence from the vehicle prove Jeannine Jaramillo was the only one in the vehicle that day.

[3] Albuquerque city council repeals plastic bag ban – Albuquerque city councilors voted on Monday to repeal the city’s plastic bag ban. Councilor Brook Bassan proposed the repeal, arguing paper bags use more energy to produce and are a burden to businesses because of supply chain issues. The repeal faced opposition in front of the council with hours of public comment pleading with councilors to keep the ban, The vote was six to three in favor of ending the ban. The mayor could still veto it, but with six councilors voting in favor of the repeal they would likely be able to override the veto.

[4] Public memorial service for Santa Fe officer to be held on Saturday – A public memorial service will be held for Officer Robert Duran this Saturday. It’s happening at the Rio Rancho Events Center at 1 p.m. Officer Duran joined the Santa Fe Police Department in 2015. He was assigned to patrol and served as a team leader for the department’s emergency response team.

[5] High gas prices could be good for New Mexico – The average price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico is $3.89. While drivers hate it, it’s great for New Mexico’s revenue. Experts say the rise is partly because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices are expected to keep increasing and there is usually a spike in prices during the summer months. This could be good news for the state. Oil and gas is the main source of income for New Mexico